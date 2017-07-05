Space robot being tested on a volcano

Say hello to the very latest space robot!

But it's not in space, but on the side of a volcano - Mount Etna, in Italy.

That's because it's one of the most moon-like places you can go to whilst still being on planet earth.

Scientists are currently testing the robots, and are hoping that when they do send them into space they'll be able to find out what other planets are made of.

And for now they it can get some pretty useful info for scientists about volcanoes.