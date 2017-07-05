Manx Missile Mark Cavendish crashes out of Tour

Image copyright Reuters

Britain's Mark Cavendish pulled out of the Tour de France after breaking his right shoulder in a crash.

The 32-year-old from the Isle of Man collided with the world champion Peter Sagan before hitting the barriers in a sprint finish.

Cavendish, who is just five stage wins away from a Tour record for the most victories, said he was "massively disappointed".

The race doctor says Mark, who won a silver medal at the Rio2016 Olympic Games, needs rest but won't need an operation.

Peter Sagan has been disqualified from the race for dangerous riding.