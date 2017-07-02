Doctor Who: Who should be the next doctor?

Image copyright PA

Peter Capaldi's time as Doctor Who might've come to an end in this series' explosive finale on Saturday, but the show's kept us guessing as to who will replace him.

Capaldi announced in January that he would be leaving the show, making way for a new actor to take on the iconic role.

But we'll have to wait for the Christmas special to see The Doctor's regeneration, revealing which actor is to become the thirteenth Doctor.

He's not the only one leaving - this was also the final series for the show's writer Steven Moffat, so the show could be very different next series!

We want to know what you think...

Send us your comment

Did you enjoy the series finale?

Who do you think the next Doctor should be?

Send your comments to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.

We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.

Your Comments:

I think the twelfth doctor should stay because in my opinion he's the best.

Joe, 9, London

I loved it last night! It was amazing. I hope Benedict Cumberbatch is the next doctor.

Lucas, 10, Hampshire

I think the next doctor should be Kris Marshall

Chloe, 13, Essex

It should be Matt Smith

Ben, 10, London