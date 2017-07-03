Why are Puffins in trouble?

Puffins are one of the UK's most loved birds. But things haven't been going so well for them lately.

Numbers have fallen across the world and now people are worried that the little creatures might disappear altogether.

Changes in climate and a lack of food are some of the reasons for their decline.

Whitney has been on an epic journey to find out more about them, with the help of bird expert Dave Sexton, from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.