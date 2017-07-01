British and Irish Lions take victory from New Zealand

Image copyright Getty Images

The British and Irish Lions beat New Zealand's All Blacks 21-24 in Wellington.

It's the first time the Lions have beaten the All Blacks since 1993, and the first time the All Blacks have been defeated on home soil in eight years.

The Lions gained a one-man advantage 55 minutes in, when New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams was sent off with a red card for a shoulder charge.

He's the first All Blacks player to be sent off in a test match in 50 years.

Even after losing a player, the All Blacks dominated the start of the second half, until the British and Irish side managed to make the most of their opportunity, and pull ahead for an historic win.



Lions captain Sam Warburton complimented the All Blacks, saying "Credit to New Zealand, to play for so long with 14 men, they did extremely well".

The Lions have only won one series in New Zealand ever, and not since 1971.

They'll be hoping to making it two at the series decider in Auckland on Saturday.