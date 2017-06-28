Paddington: Six of his most-loved sayings
Michael Bond, the creator of favourite children's character Paddington Bear, has died at the age of 91. Newsround looks at some of the bear's greatest sayings.
“It’s a very important name – I don’t expect there are many bears in the world called Paddington!”..... The first Paddington book was written by Michael Bond in 1958.
“A wise bear always keeps a marmalade sandwich in his hat in case of emergency”..... Despite Paddington being nearly 60 years old, his most recent book, Paddington's Finest Hour, was published in April 2017.
“I’ll never be like other people, but that’s alright because I’m a bear”..... Paddington, a bear from "deepest, darkest Peru" who comes to live in London, also starred in a series of books and an animated TV series.
“It’s rather hard drinking out of a cup. I usually get my head stuck, or else my hat falls in and makes it taste nasty”..... Paddington got the Hollywood film treatment in 2014, with a second film due in 2017. Michael Bond called the film "absolutely delightful".
“Things are always happening to me. I’m that sort of bear”..... Part of the inspiration for Paddington was children being sent from UK cities to the countryside, to protect them from bombs during World War II.
“I think I may paint a family portrait now. That is, if I have enough paint left for all the smiles”..... Since 1958, more than 150 different Paddington titles have been published, and more than 35 million copies have been sold worldwide in more than 40 languages.
