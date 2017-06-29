Wimbledon 2017: The British players you may not know about

Image copyright .

It's not long to go now until the court covers come off, the umpires' chairs are dusted off, the strawberries are picked and Wimbledon 2017 finally begins!

Britain's two best tennis stars will be taking to the court - that is the men's world number one Andy Murray and women's British number one Johanna Konta.

Andy Murray's older brother Jamie will also be battling it out on the doubles court, with his partner Brazilian Bruno Soares.

The qualifiers are still happening, so we will have to wait until Friday for the final Wimbledon 2017 player line-up.

But who are the nine other British tennis talents that we already know will be joining the Murray brothers and Konta on court next week?

Kyle Edmund

The 22-year-old, who became a professional tennis player five years ago, qualified for Wimbledon automatically as he is ranked inside the world's top 100.

When he played Novak Djokovic in March 2016 in the Miami Masters, Djokovic - who was the world number one at the time - said that Edmund could get to the top of the men's game.

He has played in Wimbledon four times before, both in the singles and doubles tournament, but has not got past the first round.

Can he do it this year?

Aljaz Bedene

Like Kyle Edmund, Aljaz Bedene qualified automatically too.

The 27-year-old was born in Slovenia, but became a British citizen in 2015.

He has also played in Wimbledon four times before, in both the singles and doubles tournaments. However, two years ago, he got through to the singles second round.

We will have to wait to see if he can do it again - or go even further - this year.

Naomi Broady

Naomi, along with the next six players in this list, was given a wild card for Wimbledon this year, which means she didn't qualify automatically.

The 27-year-old is not quite in the world's top 100 players, but is hoping to get there in time for the US Open later this year.

She has played in Wimbledon six times before, and even made it through to the third round in the doubles tournament last year.

Can she match that success in her singles game in 2017?

Heather Watson

Heather Watson used to be the women's British number one, but she has had a difficult season, and is currently outside of the top 100 in the world.

The 25-year-old has a total of seven years of Wimbledon appearances behind her. Only three players on this list of less-known British players have played in the tournament this many times.

Last year, she won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title with her partner Finn Henri Kontinen, which she told Newsround was "a dream come true".

Will dreams come true over the next fortnight?

Laura Robson

Like Heather Watson, the 23-year old has been British number one in the past and has also appeared in seven Wimbledon tournaments. Robson even got as far as the 4th round in 2013.

In that same year, she reached the 3rd round of the US Open and the Australian Open, but Robson has not matched this success over the last four years.

She didn't have much luck in Wimbledon last year as she was drawn against the Australian Open champion at the time, Angelique Kerber, in the very first round. She was beaten 6-2, 6-2.

We will have to see on Friday whether or not she will have an easier match to begin with this year!

Katie Boulter

Having only reached the second round of qualifying at Wimbledon last year, Katie Boulter will be playing in the main Wimbledon draw for the first time in her career.

The 20-year-old, who was in the top 10 players in the world as a junior player, has said she will "cherish" the experience.

With no grand slam singles or doubles results to her name, it will be interesting to watch how this young player gets on.

"I am looking forward to playing and thankful to get the opportunity to test my skills against higher-ranked players," she said.

Brydan Klein

Australia-born Brydan Klein, who has represented Great Britain since 2013, is another wild entry into the main draw for Wimbledon this year.

Like Kyle Edmund, he has never made it past the first round in either of the last two years when he has played in the tournament.

He did make it to the second round of the Australian Open in 2009, but has not had much success in grand slams since.

Will 2017 at Wimbledon be his year?

Cameron Norrie

Like Katie Boulter, 21-year-old Cameron Norrie has no grand slam results to his name.

He is currently studying sociology over in America, but has put his studies on hold to come over to compete at Wimbledon.

Just this week, Norrie got his first victory over a top 50 player by defeating Argentina's Horacio Zeballos in Eastbourne, which is a good start.

But time will tell whether or not he can secure any more career-changing wins over the next fortnight...

James Ward

Like Laura Robson, James Ward didn't have an easy first round at Wimbledon last year when he found himself coming up against top seed Novak Djokovic. He was beaten 6-0, 7-6, 6-4.

The 30-year-old has played in the tournament seven times before in both singles and doubles, with his best result being getting to the third round of the singles game in 2015.

We bet he's crossing his fingers right now for a better draw on Friday than last year!