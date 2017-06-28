Tributes paid to Paddington author

Image copyright PA Image caption More than 35 million Paddington books have been sold worldwide

Michael Bond, the creator of beloved children's character Paddington Bear, has died at the age of 91, after a short illness.

Bond published his first book, A Bear Called Paddington, in 1958.

The character, a marmalade-loving bear from "deepest, darkest Peru" who comes to live in London, went on to inspire a series of books, an animated TV series and a film.

More than 35 million Paddington books have been sold worldwide. The most recent, Paddington's Finest Hour, was published in April.

Author David Walliams said he "had the great pleasure of spending time with Michael Bond. On meeting him I realised he was Paddington."

Actor Hugh Bonneville, who played Mr Brown in the film said "In Paddington, Michael created a character whose enthusiasm and optimism has given pleasure to millions across the generations."

As well as Paddington, Michael Bond also created characters including Olga da Polga, A Mouse Called Thursday and a French detective named Monsieur Pamplemousse.

A sequel to the Paddington film will be released later this year.