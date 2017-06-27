England Under-21s: Five players to watch out for

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption England Under-21 players celebrate a goal at the tournament in Poland

England Under-21s play Germany in the semi-finals of the Under-21s European Championships Tuesday evening.

The Young Lions drew with Sweden in their first game of the competition, but wins against Slovenia and Poland made sure they made it through to the knock-out stages.

You'll already know some of the players lighting up the tournament in Poland - players like Everton's new £30million goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Arsenal defender Calum Chambers.

But who are the lesser known faces in the squad? Here are five players to look out for after impressing at the Under-21 Euros.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tammy Abraham playing against Sweden at the Under-21 European Championship

Tammy Abraham

Abraham is a striker with Chelsea, but he is expected to go on loan to Swansea next season.

Last year he scored 26 goals on loan with Bristol City in the Championship.

He's really fast, and his manager at Bristol City said, "he's frightening and he just has this knack of getting there when you think he can't do it."

He'll certainly be one to watch out for next year!

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lewis Baker celebrates a goal at the Under-21 European Championships

Lewis Baker

Baker is another Chelsea player.

The 22-year-old central midfielder has spent the last two campaigns playing in the Netherlands on loan at a club called Vitesse Arnhem.

He has been one of the Young Lions' star players at the Under-21s Euros, and he scored in the 3-0 win against Poland.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Reading midfielder John Swift playing for the England Under-21 side

John Swift

Swift plays in midfield for Championship club Reading who reached the play-off final last season.

Despite being 22, he was one of their best players last season. He even won the league's Young Player of the Month award in February.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption England Under-21 Player Will Hughes

Will Hughes

Hughes recently joined Premier League club Watford from Derby County for £8million. He made his debut for the side's first team when he was just 17.

The 22-year-old will be hoping to impress when he plays in the Premier League for the first time.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mason Holgate, centre, holds off a Swedish attacker as his new club teammate Jordan Pickford collects the ball

Mason Holgate

The Everton defender played all three group games for the Under-21s.

He also played 18 games for Everton last season, after manager Ronald Koeman gave him his first-team debut in the first game of the season.

Koeman said the full-back is "one of the big talents" at the club.