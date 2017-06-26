Why have the Conservatives done a deal with another political party?

Theresa May's Conservatives have signed a political deal with a party called the Democratic Unionist Party.

The party from Northern Ireland will support Theresa May's government in Westminster.

As part of the deal the government will invest an extra £1bn pounds in Northern Ireland over the next two years.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour party, said the deal was "clearly not in the national interest".

Other people have said that the governments in Wales and Scotland should get the same extra funding.