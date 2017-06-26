Cliff Diving: Check out these huge cliff dives

Check out these amazing dives from a cliff diving competition in Ireland.

Around twenty daredevil divers jumped from nearly three times the height of an Olympic board - that's almost 30 metres.

They landed in a pool of water, known as the Serpents Lair, which is just off the west coast of Ireland.

British diver Gary Hunt won the men's competition.

But don't try this yourself, these divers are specially trained and only perform at these special events.