"Green for Grenfell": how chools are fundraising for Grenfell Tower

Image caption School kids are raising money for the people who lost everything in the Grenfell Tower fire

Schools in London and around in the country are having a special day to raise money for the people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower.

The campaign is asking pupils and staff to give £1 to charity and to wear something green for the day.

The official Green for Grenfell Day is Friday 23 June, but some schools have even started early!

Image copyright Newsround Image caption Many kids are wearing "Green for Grenfell"

Many schools are sending the money they raise to the Kensington and Chelsea Foundation Charity which is based in the local area.

The idea is to do some fundraising to help and to show support for those who've lost everything in the fire.

