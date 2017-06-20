Finsbury Park: Kids talk about impact of terror attack

Children in London have been talking to Newsround about how they feel about the recent attack at a mosque in Finsbury Park.

A van was driven into a crowd of people coming out of a mosque. Several people were hurt, and one person has sadly died.

A man has been arrested and police say the attacker acted alone.

Prime Minister Theresa May has spoken out to say the UK will not give in to hate.

Martin went to a school in North London to speak to some kids who live nearby, and they told him how important the community is to them.