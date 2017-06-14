Big fire breaks out in London tower block

Image copyright PA Image caption Firefighters worked hard all night to put out the blaze

There's been a big fire at a tower block in London.

The fire broke out at around 1am last night at the Grenfell Tower in North Kensington in West London.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in six minutes and have been working hard to put out the flames.

Emergency services are helping the people who live there, and the London Fire Brigade said they were able to rescue "a large number of people very early on".

But sadly some people are known to have died or been injured in the fire.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People have been helping out by bringing supplies like water and clothes for people who had to leave their homes

The building is still on fire and people living in nearby houses and flats have been moved to safety.

Local churches, mosques and businesses are helping people who have been affected and Queens Park Rangers football club has also opened its doors to anyone who needs help.

At the moment, it's not known why the fire started. The head of the London Fire Brigade, Dany Cotton, has described the fire as "unprecedented", which means that nothing like this has ever happened before.

If this or anything in the news upsets you, click here for advice.