General election: Volunteers race to be first to finish count

Newcastle Central was the first area in the UK to announce its result for the general election.

Polling stations closed at 10pm on Thursday night and teams of volunteers there raced to be the first to count up their votes.

Newcastle Central announced its result at 11:01pm.

It's always a big race to try and be first! Houghton and Sunderland South - a different constituency that's nearby - came in second place, nine minutes later.

