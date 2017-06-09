Hung Parliament: What does it mean?

The UK general election has produced a 'hung Parliament'.

That means that no single party has won enough Members of Parliament (MPs) to automatically be next in power.

Any prime minister needs to have enough MPs on their team to be able to win votes and pass laws in the Houses of Commons.

There are 650 MPs, so the smallest number you need on your side for each vote is 326. That's equal to half of all the MPs, plus one.

So to get to 326, political parties sometimes have to work together.

Watch this video as Jenny explains...