Get a super skydiver's-eye view of a world-record jump

Check out British wingsuit jumper Fraser Corsan in action.

He's thought to have broken the World Record for the greatest top speed flown in a wingsuit.

He used special kit to help him breathe and complete the jump safely.

You can find out more about Fraser here.

Fraser reached a speed of 249mph - this means he's the fastest man in the world without the use of machinery.

He's now waiting for his record to be made official.

Just watch him go!

Video courtesy of Jarno Cordia/Fujitsu