Ariana Grande choir reveal what singing with the superstar was like
8 June 2017 Last updated at 08:43 BST
One of the most memorable moments from Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert was Parrs Wood School Choir.
After the Manchester attack, they recorded a cover of Ariana's hit single My Everything to raise money for the people injured.
Ariana's management team saw the video on social media and asked the choir to sing their version of the song on stage with her.
So what was it like, performing with their idol?