Premier League Transfers: Keep up to date with all the big summer moves

We know most of you are counting down to the start of the new football season (it starts on August 12th, by the way), but every summer there is one that keeps us going while we wait for the Premier League to restart... who has our club signed?

We'll keep track of the big moves in the Premier League here, so that you know who you'll be watching next season in the top division.

Who are they, where have they come from and are they any good?

When a big move is confirmed, we'll add it below, so check back to see the latest moves.

Jairo Riedewald played for new Palace boss Frank De Boer at Ajax

Jairo Riedewald

Price: Undisclosed Fee

Dutch defender Riedewald has moved to Palace to rejoin his former manager Frank De Boer in London.

"It is a great opportunity to be working under De Boer once again," Riedewald said about his move.

Benjamin Mendy playing for France

Benjamin Mendy: Monaco to Manchester City

Price: £52m

Mendy has become the world's most expensive defender after making the move from the south of France to the north of England.

He helped Monaco win the league last season and City will be hoping he can help their title charge this year.

West Ham's Javier Hernandez playing for Mexico in the Gold Cup

Javier Hernandez: Bayer Leverkusen to West Ham United

Price: £16m

Former Manchester United striker Hernandez, who goes by his nickname Chicarito, has moved to London after two years in Germany.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world and when the opportunity came, I was desperate to sign for this club," he said.

Danilo in action for Real Madrid last season - he'll be wearing Man City's colours this year

Danilo: Real Madrid to Manchester City

Price: £26.5m

City have signed another full-back, with Brazilian international Danilo moving to England from Spanish champions Real Madrid.

He can play on both sides of defence, and takes City's spending past £150m.

Danilo made it clear his new manager was the reason he came to City, "There was interest from other clubs, but it has always been my ambition to play for Pep Guardiola,"

Marko Arnautovic playing for Stoke City... which he won't be doing after his move to West Ham

Marko Arnautovic: Stoke City to West Ham United

Price: £20m

Arnautovic got seven goals in 35 games with Stoke last season, and West Ham will be hoping he can help improve their forward line this year.

The Austrian international said: ""It feels special to me to be a West Ham player. They are crazy for football and this is what I like. The club is still growing, getting better and better and that's why I'm here."

Andrew Robertson playing for Hull last season

Andrew Robertson: Hull City to Liverpool

Price: £8m

Scotland international Robertson made 39 appearances for Hull last season as the Yorkshire side got relegated. But Liverpool obviously saw some potential in him, as they've paid £8 million to keep in the top division.

"When you grow up as a kid you dream of playing with big clubs such as Liverpool and to make that a reality is a dream come true for me," he said.

"I just want to prove to people that I can do it at this level, and hopefully I manage to do that this season and do good things for this club."

Alvaro Morata waving hello to his new fans on Chelsea's tour of China

Alvaro Morata: Real Madrid to Chelsea

Price: £60m

Chelsea have broken their transfer record to sign Spanish striker Morata. He got 20 goals for Madrid last season as they won the league and Champions League.

Morata seemed to be close to moving to Manchester United for a lot of the summer, but has moved to Chelsea. The striker said about the move, "I'm going to the team managed by the coach who has placed the most faith in me, and that's great for me."

Joe Hart training with England before his move to West Ham United

Joe Hart: Manchester City to West Ham United

Price: Season-long loan

England's number one has found life difficult at Manchester City since Pep Guardiola took over.

He was on loan in Italy last season with Torino, and this year he'll be based in London working with Slaven Bilic.

"It's important for me to play football," said Hart, "and to get the opportunity to come here and play is absolutely awesome."

Tiemoue Bakayoko played with a broken cheekbone in last season's Champions League semi-final

Tiemoue Bakayoko: Monaco to Chelsea

Price: £40m

Bakayoko won the French title last season, and has now moved to the English champions to help them defend their title next season.

The French international told his new fans he was also a boyhood fan of the club, "I have grown up watching Chelsea. Signing was the natural thing for me because it is a club I loved very much in my childhood."

Kyle Walker in action for England

Kyle Walker: Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City

Price: £45m

The England right-back said, "I am thrilled to be signing for City and can't wait to get started," after completing his move north.

Walker was selected in the Premier League team of the season last year, and will be hoping to help his new club overtake his old club with Manchester City finishing behind Spurs for the last two seasons.

Burnley's Jack Cork, who has recently moved from Swansea

Jack Cork: Swansea to Burnley

Price: £10m

Cork made 80 appearances for Swansea after moving from Southampton, but after the Welsh side signed another midfielder, he has moved to Burnley.

Cork said, "[Swansea] had just signed someone in the same position, we had a lot of midfielders and it was going to be a difficult year."

"It's a new challenge for me and one I'm excited for and I'm looking forward to meeting new people."

Romelu Lukaku in action with Manchester United on their pre-season tour of the United States

Romelu Lukaku: Everton to Manchester United

Price: £75m

One of the most surprising transfers of the summer is done! Everyone thought the Belgian striker would move to Chelsea, but at the last minute he moved to Manchester United. He was unveiled in the middle of his holiday in America, with his new teammate Paul Pogba.

Lukaku said, "When Manchester United and Jose Mourinho come knocking at the door, it is an opportunity of a lifetime and one that I could not turn down.

"I cannot wait to run out at Old Trafford in front of 75,000 fans."

Antonio Rudiger with the Confederation Cup, which he has just won with Germany

Antonio Rudiger: Roma to Chelsea

Price: £29m

Defender Rudiger has moved to the champions from Italian club Roma. He won't join up with his new teammates for a while though, as he has just won the Confederations Cup with Germany, so he only just starting his summer holiday.

Wayne Rooney playing for Everton in a pre-season friendly after his move from Manchester United

Wayne Rooney: Manchester United to Everton

Price: Free

Manchester United's all time record goalscorer was allowed to return to the team he supported as a boy.

He won five Premier League titles and each of the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup with United.

Rooney said, "It's a great feeling to be back. I cannot wait to meet the lads, get on the training pitch and then get on the pitch to play."

New Arsenal signing Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette: Lyon to Arsenal

Price: £46.5 million

Lacazette scored 28 goals in Ligue 1 last season, and has 129 goals in 275 matches for Lyon.

His price is a record for Arsenal, passing the fee paid to Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil.

Lacazette said: "I always dreamed of playing for this club so that dream has been fulfilled."

Roque Mesa was playing against Barcelona last season, but he'll be facing Premier League opposition this season

Roque Mesa: Las Palmas to Swansea

Price: £11 million

The Spaniard is Swansea's third most expensive signing in the club's history.

He is known for his passing, and had the fourth best pass-completion rate in Spain last season.

He said moving to Wales was "a new adventure".

Huddersfield Town's Steve Mounie

Steve Mounie: Montpellier to Huddersfield Town

Price: £11 million

Huddersfield Town have broken their transfer record again this summer!

Mounie scored 14 goals in 32 starts in France last season.

He's also played six times for African country Benin, scoring one goal.

Everton have signed Sandro from Malaga, a season after he left Barcelona

Sandro Ramirez: Malaga to Everton

Price: £5.2 million

Sandro scored 14 goals for Malaga last season after joining from Barcelona.

The striker said: "It's a big jump in my career coming to the Premier League and for a club like Everton which is really on the up.

"They have got big plans and want to succeed and keep developing."

John Terry will add Aston Villa to the list of clubs he has played for after signing from Chelsea

John Terry: Chelsea to Villa

Price: Free

The former England captain has dropped down a division to play for Aston Villa, after spending 22 years at Chelsea.

Terry said: It's a club that deserves to be in the Premier League and I still want to continue playing.

"I am hungry to still play with a team and manager that has the same ambition as me to get promoted."

Jay Rodriguez will be playing up front for West Brom now after leaving Southampton

Jay Rodriguez: Southampton to West Bromwich Albion

Price: £12 millions

After almost joining West Brom before, Rodriguez has finally moved to the team managed by Tony Pulis.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to be here," said Rodriguez.

"The team is full of top players and it's pretty clear that they are also a great set of lads."

Jan Bednarek pulls a face as he tries to stop Germany while playing for Poland

Jan Bednarek: Lech Poznan to Southampton

Price: £5 million

Jan Bednarek has spent the summer impressing people with his form at the Under-21 European Championships in his home country of Poland. Now Southampton fans will get to watch him up close next season.

Bednarek said: "I have heard Southampton is such a good club for young players, so I can improve here."

Willy Caballero has moved from Manchester City to Chelsea

Willy Caballero: Manchester City to Chelsea

Price: Free

The Argentine goalkeeper has moved to the champions after being released by Manchester City - who have already signed a new goalkeeper this summer.

Unsurprisingly, he said, "I am very happy to join the champions of England."

Nathan Ake playing for Netherlands before completing his move from Chelsea to Bournemouth

Nathan Ake: Chelsea to Bournemouth

Price: £20 million

Bournemouth are a mother team to have broken their transfer record. He has joined from Chelsea after spending time at Bournemouth on loan last year.

Twenty-two year old Ake said: "I had a great time last season so I'm really happy to be back. The fans haven't seen the best of me yet."

Aaron Mooy celebrated as Huddersfield won promotion to the Premier League - now he's signed for them permanently

Aaron Mooy: Manchester City to Huddersfield Town

Price: £8 million

Huddersfield Town have broken their transfer record again! This time it is to sign Aaron Mooy from Manchester City.

The Australian midfielder played for Huddersfield on loan last season, and will now play for them permanently.

Jermaine Defoe will be hoping his form for Bournemouth helps him win more caps for England

Jermaine Defoe: Sunderland to Bournemouth

Price: Free

England international Defoe is moving from one end of the country to the other to keep playing Premier League football.

Jermaine played for Bournemouth in 2001, and said, "It's great to be back".

"It was an easy decision, joining a top team with a top manager.," he said. He also promised: "The one thing I can guarantee is goals."

Will Hughes in action for the England Under-21 team

Will Hughes: Derby Country to Watford

Price: £8 million

Twenty-two year old Hughes has already played 165 games for Derby in the Championship and will now get to try out in the Premier League.

He is the first signing for new manager Marco Silva.

Depoitre reaches for a header while playing for Porto in Portugal

Lauren Depoitre: Porto to Huddersfield Town

Price: £3.5 million

Belgian striker Lauren Depoitre has joined form Portuguese side Porto for a record transfer fee for Huddersfield.

Manager David Wagner said: "He scores goals and is a real worker too, so he will fit the 'Terriers Identity' very well."

Depoitre has played international football for Belgium once.

Liverpool have signed Roma's former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah: Roma to Liverpool

Price: £34 million

The 25-year-old Egyptian player has signed a five-year deal with Liverpool as a winger.

Salah was a key figure in helping Roma finish second in Serie A last season, scoring 15 goals in 31 league appearances.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Salah has "the perfect mix of experience and potential", adding: "This is a really exciting signing for us."

"His pace is incredible, he gives us more attacking threat and we are already strong in this area. I like that we will make it even more competitive."

New Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof signing his contract with the club

Victor Lindelof: Benfica to Manchester United

Price: £30.75 million

The 22-year-old defender is from Sweden. He can play at centre back, but can also play at right back.

"I am thrilled to be joining Manchester United. I have enjoyed my time at Benfica [in Portugal] enormously and I have learned a lot there" said Lindelof.

"But I'm looking forward to playing in the Premier League at Old Trafford and for Jose Mourinho. I'm keen to get started and make my contribution to the team's efforts to win more trophies."

Harry Maguire played for Hull lat year, but will be in Leicester's defence this coming season

Harry Maguire: Hull City to Leicester City

Price: £17 million

The 24-year-old defender will join the recent champions despite suffering relegation with Hull last year.

He will meet his new team mates in early July before their pre-season training camp in Austria.

"There were a number of clubs interested, but when I met the manager here, he pretty much swayed it into the direction of this club" said Maguire.

"Leicester are on the up and it looks very promising for the future."

Australian Matthew Ryan will be playing for Brighton next season

Matthew Ryan: Valencia to Brighton

Price: Undisclosed (but believed to be a Brighton record of £6m)

Ryan is Australia's first-choice goalkeeper and has been signed to help Brighton in the Premier League. He joined Valencia in 2015, and before that played in Belgium.

Brighton's manager Chris Hughton said: "I'm delighted that we've been able to attract Mathew to the club, and he will certainly be an excellent addition to the squad in time for our first season in the Premier League."

Here is new Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen playing for Netherlands

Davy Klaassen: Ajax to Everton

Price: £23.6 million

The midfielder made his debut for Ajax in 2011 and has won three Dutch league titles. The 24 year old scored 49 goals for the club from Amsterdam.

"It is difficult to leave Ajax but I think this is a good step for me now," said Klassen

The 2016 Dutch Footballer of the Year was the captain of the Ajax side that lost to Manchester United in last season's Europa League final.

Jordan Pickford made some great saves for Sunderland last season, will he be as busy in Everton's goal?

Jordan Pickford: Sunderland to Everton

Price: £22 million

The England Under-21 international has become the UK's most expensive goalkeeper ever despite being relegated with Sudnerland last season.

Pickford moved through the youth ranks at Sunderland and only became a professional player in 2011.

He made 135 saves last season and won three Man of the Match awards in his 29 appearances despite Sunderland having a poor season.

Ederson Moraes

Ederson Moraes: Benfica to Manchester City

Price: £35m

The 23-year-old goalkeeper broke into the team last March and won the Portuguese league and cup double this season.

"I like everything about Manchester City," said Ederson, who will join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on 1 July.

"I have always had the dream to play in English football and now I'm going to make it true."

City manager Pep Guardiola has been interested in Ederson for some time and made room in his squad by releasing Willy Caballero at the end of the season.

Sead Kolasinac

Sead Kolasinac: Schalke to Arsenal

Price: Free

The left-back has joined Arsenal from German club Schalke.

He is only 23, and played in the German league and the Europa League with Schalke last year.

Kolasinac said he had followed Arsenal as a young boy, "in the days of Jens Lehmann and Thierry Henry".

He is from Bosnia-Herzegovina in eastern Europe, and plays for the national team.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Darren Fletcher: West Bromwich Albion to Stoke City

Price: Free

The former Manchester United midfielder will be playing for Stoke next year.

He joined West Bromwich Albion in 2015 and played 91 games for them. Manager Tony Pulis had made him club captain but he is moving north on a free transfer.

He's also captain of the Scotland national team.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Asmir Begovic: From Chelsea FC to Bournemouth FC

Price: Undisclosed fee (but it is reported to be around £10 million)

Despite being a goalie, Begovic holds the world record for the furthest goal ever scored in football.

He thumped the ball 91.9m to score against Southampton.

He has been the reserve goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge for two seasons.

He said he wants to play regularly for Eddie Howe's team.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Bernardo Silva: From AS Monaco to Manchester City

Price: £43 million

The 22-year-old said about joining Manchester City: "I'm now at one of the best teams in the world."

Tottenham defender Danny Rose says Silva is "the best opponent I [have] faced".

Last season, Silva helped Monaco reach the semi-finals of the Champions League and win the French league.

He scored 11 goals and assisted another 12, but he will have to try and oust Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva from the City team.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Pablo Zabaleta: From Manchester City to West Ham United

Price: Free Transfer (out of contract)

The left-back got a hero's send off when he played his last game for City. The popular player has left the club for "a new challenge" after nine years in Manchester.

The 32-year-old has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups during his time in English football.

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Christian Atsu: Chelsea to Newcastle

Price: Undisclosed

Newcastle United made the first Premier League move of the summer by signing Christian Atsu permanently. He'd spent last season on loan from Chelsea, and helped the Magpies win the Championship.

He scored five goals last season and Rafael Benítez's said he hoped the player from Ghana would help to "build something for the future".