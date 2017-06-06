General election: Can Hacker handle a Newsnight TV interview?!

Hacker has been finding out what it takes to become a Member of Parliament (MP).

In the run-up to a general election, MP candidates will make public appearances to talk about their ideas, to try to convince people in their area to vote for them.

So Hacker went on BBC politics programme Newsnight to be interviewed about his ideas.

Watch the video to find out how he got on and click here to find out more about his journey to become an MP.