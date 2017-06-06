General election: What's it like to be an MP?

Hacker has been finding out more about what it takes to become a Member of Parliament (MP).

He's hoping people will support his Meat Paste Party - but what does it actually mean to become an MP?

He has been meeting lots of people to find out more about the job.

Watch the video to see what happened when he met Edwina Currie, who used to be an MP.

