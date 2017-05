Lots of us enjoy gaming online, but it can turn nasty if someone sends you a mean message.

A survey by charity Ditch the Label has found that more than half of gamers aged 12-25 say that they've been bullied while playing online.

22% of the people who responded to their survey said that they had even stopped playing because of bullying.

What should you do if it happens to you?

Whitney has some top tips for dealing with bullying online.