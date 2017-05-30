Ariana Grande confirms special One Love Manchester concert for Sunday, 4 June

Image copyright Handout/Getty Images

Ariana Grande has confirmed she'll host a special concert in Manchester this Sunday to remember the victims of last week's attack.

The star has asked acts including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Niall Horan to perform.

The One Love Manchester concert is taking place at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Twenty-two people died in an attack after her show last Monday in Manchester Arena.

Ariana is offering fans who were at the show free tickets.

Click here for advice if you're upset by the news.

Image copyright Twitter/Ariana Grande Image caption Ariana tweeted this poster for the concert

The rest of the tickets will raise money for the "We Love Manchester Emergency Fund", set up by Manchester City Council with the British Red Cross.

Ariana previously said in an open letter on social media that she'd return to Manchester for a benefit concert.

She wrote: "We won't let hate win… Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.

"Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us. We will continue to honour the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy."