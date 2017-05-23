Manchester attacks: advice if you are upset or worried about what's happened

If you are reading about what's happened in Manchester and it's making you feel anxious or sad, it's important to know that you are not the only one and it's OK to have those feelings.

You can rely on Newsround to tell you the important facts about a story - but some things you hear might be a scary or make you feel worried.

Here are some tips about what to do if you are feeling sad about what you've seen, heard or read.

You can read more advice here.