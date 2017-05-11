Eurovision Song Contest: The ones to watch in the final

Full of dodgy dances, creative costumes and of course singing talent - it can only be Eurovision!

It's the final of the song contest on May 13 and singers from across Europe - and Australia (!) - will be battling it out to be crowned the winner.

Former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones will be flying the flag for the UK with this song called Never Give Up On You.

So which acts should you be looking out for and what are the UK's chances?

Leah's been taking a look!