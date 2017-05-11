Rare albino orang-utan recovering after being rescued

This is a really rare albino orang-utan.

She is being fed and cared for by experts after being rescued in Indonesia when she was caught in a remote village.

Orang-utans which are considered critically endangered by the World Wildlife Fund, usually have brown or orange hair and dark eyes. They live in Indonesia and Malaysia.

But this one is different. She's an albino which means she doesn't have the chemical in her hair, skin and eyes that creates colour - it also means she struggles with bright lights.

She still loves eating Bamboo though and has been getting stronger and putting weight back on.