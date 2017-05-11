Oxford Bulls: Meet the football team taking Northern Ireland by storm

A football team from Londonderry in Northern Ireland has been making headlines recently.

After two years of training together, the Oxford Bulls have finally played their first game.

The boys are all football-mad, but they also have something else in common.

They all have a condition called Down's Syndrome. Find out more about what this means here.

Ayshah went to meet the boys to find out more about why they love football - and see if her skills were up to their standard!