10-year-old girl explains how she fought off an alligator!

Meet Juliana, she's 10 and she fought off a crocodile!

Yes, you read that correctly, she escaped from the jaws of a nine-foot-long alligator near Florida, in the USA!

And she didn't in the bravest way you can imagine.

The alligator bit her leg and to get it to open its jaws she poked her fingers up its nose!

Juliana was swimming at a lake in Moss Park in Orlando when the alligator bit her.

She was taken to hospital for her injuries but is now back at home and on the mend.

Watch her explain what happened...