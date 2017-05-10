Chat: If you were a wrestler what name would you pick?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption WWE wrestlers

Ayshah recently went to Liverpool to find out if she's got what it takes to become a WWE Superstar.

She got tips from wrestlers Finn Balor, Enzo Amore, Big Cass and Bayley!

She also found out, that to become a wrestler you need a great name.

From Dwayne 'The rock' Johnson to Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Gran Metalik and Goldust, WWE has some pretty great character names.

So we wanted to know, what would your wrestling name be?

