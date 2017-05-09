Eighty-two Chibok schoolgirls released in Nigeria

More than 80 schoolgirls are back home with their families this week, three years after they were taken from their school in Nigeria, Africa.

276 girls were taken by an extreme Islamist group called Boko Haram in 2014.

The Nigerian government say 82 girls were released over the weekend after talks with the extremist group.

The girls were sent to a secret location in the capital city of Abuja to be looked after by officials.

