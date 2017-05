Do you know the difference between a clothesline and a Bank Statement?

No, we don't mean how you hang your washing up or the letters your parents get through the post. We're talking about the WWE wrestling moves!

Ayshah went to Liverpool to find out if she's got what it takes to become a WWE Superstar.

Watch her get some help from Finn Balor, Enzo Amore, Big Cass and Bayley!

Pictures courtesy of WWE Network