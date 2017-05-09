Bye Boro! Middlesbrough relegated from Premier League

Image copyright EPA Image caption Middlesborough players thanked their fans following their loss against Chelsea

Middlesbrough have been relegated from the Premier League after they were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea.

The team from north-east England will go back down to the Championship, the second level of English football, after only one season.

But Chelsea can become Premier League champions if they win against West Bromwich Albion on Friday night.

Goals from Diego Costa, Marcos Alonso and Nemanja Matic helped them to a comfortable victory.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Diego Costa's (centre) 20th Premier League goal of the season gave Chelsea the lead

Middlesbrough have now been relegated from the Premier League four times, which is the joint highest along with Norwich, Crystal Palace and Sunderland.

The side's boss Steve Agnew said, "I have to say the fans all season have been outstanding - home and away has been top class and the least they deserve is Premier League football."