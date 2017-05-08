Banksy shows off huge new picture on the side of a building in Dover

  • 8 May 2017

World famous graffiti artist chooses Brexit as the topic for his latest piece of work

    A huge new piece of graffiti has appeared on the side of a building in Dover, in Kent. The picture of the EU flag is is near the ferry terminal for people travelling to France.

    It shows a workman removing a star from the EU flag with cracks spreading out. Some people who’ve seen it think the artist wants people to look at the cracks coming out of the star.

    The artists previously left this work on a school in Bristol after the pupils wrote to him saying they had voted to rename one of their school houses after him.

    In 2015 the artist left this picture of the man who founded Apple, Steve Jobs, near a refugee camp in France. The inventor was the son of a migrant to America.

    He also once created a fake amusement park near Weston-Super-Mare in the UK.

    The artist often leaves his work in public places. This piece in north London has had a protective piece of plastic put over it as the graffiti is worth lots of money.