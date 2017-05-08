Emma Watson wins top MTV award for Beauty & The Beast
Everything you need to know about this year's awards show in Los Angeles
Beauty and Beast star Emma Watson won the first ever non-gendered Best Actor in a Movie award, after MTV combined the award Best Male and Best Female Performance.
Beauty and the Beast also won Movie of the Year - reason for Director Bill Condon and actors Josh Gad and Emma Watson to celebrate!
Rebel Wilson and Hailee Steinfeld were keen to join in with Beauty and Beast's success, opening the show with a performance of "Tale As Old As Time."
Nine-year-old Lonnie Chavis picked up the golden popcorn for Best Tearjerker in TV show "This Is Us. His TV dad Milo Ventimiglia helped him collect it on the stage.
Singer Noah Cyrus - the 17-year-old sister of Miley Cyrus - performed her single Stay Together.
