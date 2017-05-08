Irish beach washed away returns after 33 years

A beach in Ireland that was washed away 33 years ago has re-appeared after a freak tide.

Most of the sand on Achill Island disappeared in 1984 after spring storms washed it away, forcing almost all the local hotels, guesthouses and cafes shut down.

But now the beach has returned after hundreds of thousands of tonnes of sand were dumped there over 10 days in April.

People that live there are hoping the beach will stick around for long enough to bring the tourists back.

Take a look!