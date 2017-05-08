French election: Emmanuel Macron elected new president

Media playback is unsupported on your device Watch Jenny's report from Paris as Macron becomes new French president

Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidential election, defeating his opponent Marine Le Pen.

Mr Macron won by 66.06% to 33.94% to become, at 39-years-old, the country's youngest president.

He said that a new page was being turned in French history.

"I want it to be a page of hope and renewed trust," he said.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Macron supporters celebrate in the French capital, Paris

Mr Macron's supporters gathered in their thousands to celebrate outside the Louvre museum in central Paris and their new president later joined them.

In his speech to the crowd, he said: "Tonight you won, France won. Everyone told us it was impossible, but they don't know France."

Who is Emmanuel Macron?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Emmanuel Macron celebrates winning the French election with his wife, Brigitte

Emmanuel Macron has never tried to be president before.

He used to be a banker, before becoming an economic advisor for the current president Francois Hollande.

He then got the job of economic minister, which is more senior government role, in 2014.

Despite being a minister for the Socialist party, in April 2016, he set up his own political movement called En Marche!. This means 'On the move!' in French.

Many people did not agree with what he was doing and became cross with him.

He ended up resigning from the government in August. He said it was "a new step in [his] battle and to build a project... that isn't compatible with being in government".

What does Mr Macron want to do for France?

Image copyright AFP

During the election campaign, there were certain things Emmanuel Macron promised to achieve if he became president, including:

More renewable energy

People shouldn't have to pay for glasses or hearing aids

Companies should pay less corporation tax

There should be fewer people who don't have jobs

Children under 15 should be banned from using mobile phones in school

Image copyright EPA Image caption Marine Le Pen was hoping to be the first female French president

Losing candidate Marine Le Pen thanked the estimated 11 million people who had voted for her in her speech to supporters.

She also said she had wished Mr Macron success in tackling the "huge challenges" facing him.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations to Mr Macron for the "big win" and said he looked forward to working with him.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said: "France is one of our closest allies and we look forward to working with the new president."