Need a drink? Why not get yourself an iceberg from Antarctica
5 May 2017 Last updated at 14:55 BST
What do you do if you live in the desert and need some drinking water?
People living in the United Arab Emirates have exactly that problem and think they have come up with a solution.
A company there has come up with a plan to tow a giant iceberg from Antarctica to the country's coast to provide drinking water.
They also hope it will look quite good, and lots of people will come on holiday there to see an iceberg floating next to the beach.