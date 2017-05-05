Footballer Aaron Lennon taken to hospital with mental health issue

Image copyright PA

Footballer Aaron Lennon has been taken to hospital after suffering from a mental health problem.

His club, Everton, have said that Lennon is now "receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness".

It is not thought to be part of a long-standing problem and Lennon is expected to make a full recovery.

What is a mental health problem?

The England international, who joined Everton from Tottenham in 2015, has not played for the first team since February.

News of Lennon going into hospital has led to lots of support on social media from people involved in football, as well as fans of his current and former clubs.

Everton tweeted on Wednesday: "Thank you for all the kind messages for Aaron. We are supporting him through this and his family has appealed for privacy at this time."

England manager Gareth Southgate has spoken about the difficulty of getting male footballers to open up and talk about mental health issues. He said that male players "aren't comfortable opening up" because they do not "want to show weakness in front of each other".

