Fidget Spinners: Send us your tricks!

Spinners are the latest playground gadget and we went to speak to you guys about why you like them.

Then we thought; why don't we ask YOU to send in a video of you doing your favourite spinner trick?

So get a friend or grown-up to grab a quick video and Send it here.

Image caption Film your video like this - with you fairly close to the camera, clearly showing your head and shoulders

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a picture or video.

We may show your picture or video on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.