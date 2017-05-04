Fidget Spinners: Send us your tricks!
4 May 2017 Last updated at 11:38 BST
Spinners are the latest playground gadget and we went to speak to you guys about why you like them.
Then we thought; why don't we ask YOU to send in a video of you doing your favourite spinner trick?
So get a friend or grown-up to grab a quick video and Send it here.
