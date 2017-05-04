Fidget spinners: What's the deal?

Have you heard of fidget spinners?

They're the latest thing in school playgrounds.

You or your friends have probably got one, whether you're a girl or a boy.

They were originally designed to help kids with conditions like autism deal with stress, but have now become a popular toy.

But it's not all fun and games for these little gadgets, some schools have banned them and there have been complaints that some are poorly made.

Ricky's been finding out what you think about them..