Here's how you can code if you can't see that well.

Some of you have been doing coding in your IT lessons but what do you do if you can't actually see the computer screen?

A team of Microsoft researcher have been helping children who have trouble seeing learn how to code.

Coding usually involves you dragging and dropping blocks of commands together.

This means you can create programs that can move a character around a maze or speed through space.

Children who can't see very well usually have trouble with this part of coding because they have difficulty looking at the blocks of code on a computer.

Now though thanks to a special project called Project Torino they can make code using plastic pods to create programmes.