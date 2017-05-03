Pictures: Newsround's top five perfect celebrations
Ronaldo is the Champions League's all-time top scorer so he's had a lot of time to work on his celebration. Can you recreate our top five sports poses?
Getty Images
The man himself Cristiano Ronaldo is our first pick, after his stunning goals at the UEFA Champions League semi final, he just stood and took in his greatness. Well done sir!
Getty Images
Our second pick is Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, every time the former world number one wins a trophy he likes to to give it a little nibble... his poor teeth, ouch.
Getty Images
Everybody do the Mo. Our third pick is British Olympic Gold medallist Mo Farah for his Mobot. We first saw Mo's trademark move in London at the 2012 Olympics.
Getty Images
Our fourth pick is England footy player Ellen White, the forward from Birmingham City ladies football club does this move every time she scores a goal. We see you Ellen.
Getty Images
Last but not least it's Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world. The Jamaican legend's lightning bolt celebration is almost as famous as he is. This man with eight (yes, eight!) Olympic gold medals dominated the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, 2012's London Olympics and 2016's Rio Olympics in Brazil.
