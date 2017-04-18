General Election 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May has called for a general election on Thursday, 8 June 2017. Here's how it all works - in 60 seconds.
- 18 April 2017
MPs back Prime Minister's call for election
MPs support British Prime Minister Theresa May's call for a general election to take place on Thursday, 8 June.
- 19 April 2017
Prime Minister makes shock election announcement
BBC political reporter Adam Fleming tells us more about Theresa May's surprise announcement to call for a general election in June 2017.
- 19 April 2017
What is a general election?
The Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that the government wants to hold a general election on 8 June 2017, but what does this mean?
What is the dissolution of Parliament?
You might have heard the dissolution of Parliament being talked about in the news. It all sounds rather dramatic, but what actually is it?
Newsround's election jargon buster
If you're confused by any words you're hearing in the run-up to the general election, then Newsround is here to help.