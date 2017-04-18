General Election 2017

How a general election works in 60 secs

Prime Minister Theresa May has called for a general election on Thursday, 8 June 2017. Here's how it all works - in 60 seconds.

  • 18 April 2017

MPs back Prime Minister's call for election

MPs support British Prime Minister Theresa May's call for a general election to take place on Thursday, 8 June.

  • 19 April 2017

Prime Minister makes shock election announcement

BBC political reporter Adam Fleming tells us more about Theresa May's surprise announcement to call for a general election in June 2017.

  • 19 April 2017