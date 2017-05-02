Brie-lliant! Watch the Cheese Rolling World Championship in Stilton

People rolling cheese down the street is something you probably haven't seen that many times before - if ever!

Well, that's unless you live in the English village of Stilton.

The annual Cheese Rolling World Championship happens there every year in May.

It seems the grate, if strange, tradition started when a local business owner wanted to come up with a new thing to draw visitors to the area.

Absolutely Brie-lliant... OK, sorry for bad jokes.

Check out the video to see some wheelie great cheese rolling athletes - that's if they don't just whizz pasteurise!