Princess Charlotte: Her life in Pictures
It's Princess Charlotte's second birthday today and a new picture of her has been shared by the Royals, take a look at her life in pictures.
There hasn't been a member of the royal family called Charlotte in over two hundred years. Charlotte is the female version of Charles which is her granddad's name and also happens to be her aunt Pippa Middleton's middle name.
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge was born on the second of May 2015 in London. She is the second child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - Prince William and his wife Catherine.
The princess is fourth in line to the throne after her granddad, Prince Charles; her dad, Prince William; and her big brother, Prince George.
Not much is known about the Princess Charlotte as her parents try to protect her privacy - but sometimes they share some really cute pictures of her!
The little princess has already started her royal duties and she isn't even two years old yet. Princess Charlotte has been making lots of public appearances while travelling the world with her family.
