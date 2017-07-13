Johanna Konta: Seven facts about the UK's tennis star
Tennis star Johanna Konta is seventh in the world rankings so here are seven facts you might not know about her...
British number one Johanna Konta is currently battling it out at Wimbledon as the last Brit left in the competition, just three months after winning the the biggest title of her career so far - the Miami Open in America - Check out that trophy!
She beat Caroline Wozniacki to become the first British woman to win the Miami Open. It put her up to number seven in the world rankings.
Here is Johanna celebrating her victory with her coaches - but did you know that Johanna was actually born in Sydney in Australia before moving to the UK in 2005. She now lives in Eastbourne on the South coast of England and has been playing professionally for Great Britain since 2012.
Since June 2015 Johanna has moved from being 146th in the world to being seventh! Nice one! She is also Britain's number one female player.
Johanna is apparently a bit of a Taylor Swift fan, and went to watch her in concert before playing in the Wimbledon tennis tournament.
Johanna is also pretty fond of ice cream as well, especially the Italian kind called gelato - us too, Johanna!
Konta first started playing tennis when she was eight years old, and says her hero is Steffi Graf, a former German tennis player who won 22 Grand Slams - crikey!
Johanna has got her sights set on winning a Grand Slam title, and becoming world number one, but she'll have to beat the likes of tennis giants Serena Williams and current world number one Angelique Kerber to get there.
