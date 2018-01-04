Sporting statue shockers

Image copyright PA/Getty images

Do you remember Chelsea's star player Michael Essien?

The Ghana midfielder made 256 appearances at Stamford Bridge between 2005 and 2014, helping the Blues to win nine trophies, including two Premier League titles.

Well he's had a new statue made of him in his home country and it's a bit, erm, interesting!

Shown in Chelsea's blue home strip, Essien's looks all out of proportion, and he looks more like he's falling over than kicking a ball.

It's certainly not the first time a statue has been criticised for not really looking like the celebrity they're meant to show.

Can you figure out who these ones are?

Who's this?

Image copyright EPA/Getty Images Image caption Do you see the likeness?

Do you know who this is?

Many football writers, players, and fans, think he's the greatest football player of all time. He was joint FIFA Player of the 20th Century with Brazilian great Pelé.

It's Diego Maradona, a legend of Argentinian football.

He has served as a manager and coach at other clubs as well as the national team of Argentina.

But lots of people aren't very impressed by this statue of him holding the 1986 World Cup.

It's meant to show Maradona when he was the 25 year old captain and led Argentina to victory in Mexico.

But some people think "it looks like someone's gran"!

The statue was revealed in India, with Maradona himself there to unveil the 12-foot high creation. He didn't say what he thought of it.

Media playback is unsupported on your device The statue was revealed earlier this year in Portugal.

This statue shows a famous footballer, and was revealed at a ceremony to name an airport after him on the Portuguese island of Madeira.

The statue has become a bit of a joke as people say it doesn't look anything like him.

So who is it?

ANSWER: CRISTIANO RONALDO

And this isn't the only statue Ronaldo has.

This next one is 3.4m tall and takes pride of place in CR7's hometown of Funchal in the island of Madeira, which is part of Portugal.

At least the pose is right...

Image copyright EPA Image caption Here it is. The statue gazes over Ronnie's hometown on the island of Madeira, which is part of Portugal.

He looks much more proud of this next one - he's even making sure the hair is right

Image copyright Getty Images

It's on show in the Cristiano Ronaldo Museum.

Yes, he has his own museum - take that Lionel Messi!

Guessing who this statue is supposed to be isn't hard, but that's because the celebrity in question is standing right beside it.

But if ANDY MURRAY wasn't there, would you have known who this was meant to be?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andy Murray stands next to a statue of ... well, who? An old lady maybe?

The statue is of the tennis ace dressed as a Chinese warrior ahead of the Shanghai Masters in 2011.

But some people think the face looks less like Andy, and more like Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

What do you think?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The King of Pop was a Fulham flop

This pop star was a big fan of statues being made of him, and he even once floated a huge statue of himself down the river Thames in London.

But do you know who this is?

MICHAEL JACKSON, of course!

After his death this statue was put up outside Fulham Football Club by the team's then-chairman who was big friends with the singer.

It was a kind thing to do but not all the fans were happy about it, and the statue became a bit of a joke.

It was moved in 2013 and is now outside the National Football Museum in Manchester.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Is is David Beckham or the next member of the Avengers?

It's a good job statutes can't feel the cold, because all this guy is wearing is a pair of underpants.

This silver statue of a former England football captain was put on show in New York, USA, as part of an advertising campaign.

It was supposed to be a clever joke but in the end most people were laughing at it rather than laughing with it.

I wonder if the man in question - DAVID BECKHAM - saw the funny side?

Do you know who ZINEDINE ZIDANE is?

He is a legendary footballer, winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, and the World Cup 1998 and Euro 2000 with France.

Image copyright Getty Images

He also won the World Player of the Year Award three times!

But this statue shows the former France captain during one of his worst moments - when he was sent off in the World Cup Final in 2006 against Italy.

He butted Italy defender Marco Materazzi in the chest and was given a red card.