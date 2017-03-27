'How drawing helped me to talk about my feelings'

This week, Newsround is looking at mental health problems and why it is really important to talk about how we're feeling.

Poet and author Michael Rosen explains how drawing helped him to open up about his feelings when his son died.

"I didn't really talk about it for quite a long time. It was kind of bottled up inside me," he said.

But he explains how drawing and writing helped him to get his feelings out.

"In a funny sort of way, I felt free and I felt better," he added.

To find out more about what a difference talking about our feelings can make, read this guide about why opening up about mental health can be difficult - but why it's really important to talk.