Nintendo Switch tested by you!
Nintendo switch: Newsround viewers test it out

16 March 2017 Last updated at 16:29 GMT

Nintendo's fastest selling console hit the shelves earlier this month - yes we're talking about the Nintendo Switch.

It's Nintendo's first console after the WiiU - which didn't sell very well.

The Switch has sold around 80,000 consoles in its first week here in the UK - But just how good is the new Switch?

It's a pretty unique console and has a lot of features others don't have, but, can it stand up against the PS4 or Xbox One - which have better graphics and have been out for much longer?

We brought in some tech savvy Newsround viewers to see what they think of it.

Check out the video...

