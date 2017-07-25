Seven sizeable creatures that will blow your mind

Image copyright Twitter

Have you ever seen ANYTHING like it?

* blood-curdling screams* I have a phobia - but it's kinda cute!

After someone put a picture of this enormous snail on social media, it has gone viral.

People have been sharing their amazed reactions, with some wondering what the animal is.

I can't decide whether that is totally gross or the most beautiful thing I've ever seen.

Well, this is a giant African land snail. It is one of the world's largest species of snail and can grow to about 20cm long.

They feed on more than 500 types of plant and can even eat through plaster walls, so you certainly don't want to have one wander unexpectedly into your house.

THAT SNAIL IS HUGE. IT'S SO GLORIOUS.

In fact, they are considered to be one of the worst invasive species in the world because of their ability to munch through almost anything and reproduce a lot.

They originally come from Africa, but can now be found in China, India, South-East Asia, the Caribbean, Brazil, Florida and Venezuela.

Let's take a look at some other mind-blowingly massive animals...

1. Gigantic 'gator

Media playback is unsupported on your device Take a look at this enormous alligator going for a walk in Florida

Check out this massive alligator as it goes for a stroll in a US animal reserve.

Only a small group of people were lucky enough to see the huge beast - called Humpback - in Florida in the US.

Wildlife experts estimated the alligator weighed about than 360kg and was up to 15 feet long. That's as long as a family estate car!

2. Huge horse

Image copyright Guinness World Records Image caption This enormous horse is called Big Jake, which seems very fitting!

This is the world's tallest horse and he's rather appropriately called Big Jake!

According to the Guinness World Records, this nine-year-old is a Belgian Gelding horse.

When he was last measured for record, he was just over 6 ft 8 - and that's without even having his shoes on. You might need a ladder if you fancied going for a ride!

3. Sizeable shark

Image copyright Karen Carr / Wikimedia Image caption Scientists think the megalodon died out when it's favourite type of food disappeared from our oceans

OK, so you won't come across this chap any time soon, but this is the megalodon - the biggest shark ever thought to have lived.

This fearsome, finned super-predator was swimming about in the oceans between around 2.3 and 16 million years ago.

Scientists think megalodons could grow up to around 59 feet long, which is just shorter than two double-decker busses parked end to end. As well as its giant body, it had a very large mouth as well.

Scientists think it hunted smaller whales, like the prehistoric Eobalaenoptera whales in the picture above.

Even Eobalaenoptera themselves were pretty massive. They could grow to an impressive 35 feet, which is as big as a tennis court.

4. Colossal canine

Image copyright Guinness World Records Image caption Zeus the dog was described by his owners as a gentle giant and even worked as a therapy dog in hospitals and schools where he lived in America

Imagine taking this for a quick stroll! Zeus is the tallest recorded dog ever to have lived.

He was an amazing 111.8cm tall, which is about the same height as a donkey. When he stood up on his back legs, he was over 7 feet tall!

This gentle giant weighed about the same as an average man of 5 foot 11 inches, so certainly stood out from the crowd compared to other canine companions.

Sadly, he passed away of old age in 2014, but he still holds on to his title.

5. Phenomenal feline

Image copyright Guinness World Records Image caption Although Ludo is the biggest cat on earth right now, he isn't the longest cat ever. He falls 5cm short of the title which is held by another Maine Coon called Stewie who sadly passed away in 2013

This colossal cat is Ludo - the longest cat in the world!

Ludo is a Maine Coon, which is a breed of cat known for their size. Ludo measures a huge 118.33 cm and - as you can see from the picture - he is certainly a big creature to try to pick up!

His owner Kelsey has to put him into a dog carrier box when they travel because he wont fit into one designed for cats.

She said its great having a big cat because she never has trouble finding him around the house. Hide and seek anyone?!

6. Whopping whales

Image copyright 2009photolibrary.com Image caption The biggest blue whale colony on Earth was in Antarctica but this suffered very heavily from hunting

We couldn't do a list of big animals without giving a mention to these creatures.

If you come across a blue whale, you're certainly going to know about it.

Coming in at over 98 feet long, just longer than 3 double-decker buses parked end to end, and weighing over 160 tonnes, the blue whale is believed to be the largest animal to ever exist on our planet.

They were lots of them in every ocean on Earth until hunting nearly brought them to extinction. A hunting ban started in 1966 and saved the species.

Today, there is thought to be around 10,000 to 25,000, but because of their solitary nature it's difficult to know for sure how many there are - despite their enormous size.